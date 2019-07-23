If we've been inactive for many years, it's easy to just assume that there's nothing we can do at our age to increase our health and longevity. Not so, according to a new study.
A large University of Cambridge study of 14,000 participants over nearly 13 years assessed diet, alcohol consumption, body mass index, occupation — and physical activity levels — and compared those with mortality risk from any condition.
Here's what researchers discovered: Those who were sedentary and remained sedentary had a higher risk of mortality. However, those who started with low activity levels but increased them had additional longevity benefits. Specifically, the risk of death decreased 24% for a low increase in activity, 38% for a medium increase, and 42% for a high increase in activity.
In other words, even if we've been very sedentary, becoming more active now lowers our mortality risk.
Many researchers (and the World Health Organization) still say that 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise is what we all need. They even break it down into minutes of activities like dog walking or gardening, all the way up to running and playing tennis.
But that doesn't mean we should all do 150 minutes of cycling or jogging per week, especially without medical advice. Yes, we can gain longevity if we become more active, but it shouldn't be at the risk of our current health.
Get your doctor's opinion. Ask for a plan to gradually increase your activity level. How many minutes of which activity should you do each week? If you're going to walk, where will you do that? If you want at-home exercise equipment, what kind? If your doctor's office has a sports medicine department, ask about being assessed on its equipment. Seriously consider upping your activity level, but do it safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.