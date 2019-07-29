WARRENSBURG — The 12th annual Community Senior Festival on Sunday, Aug. 25, will include a silent auction, pie auction and barbecue dinner with homemade desserts at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Admission to the family-friendly event is free and open to the public. However, a freewill offering will be taken to support the home-delivered meal program of the Warrensburg Senior Center. The pie auction features homemade pies from locally known bakers, as well as other desserts. The silent auction features an eclectic mix of items — some of them handcrafted — donated by local merchants and supporters.
The festival, whose theme is “Give from the Heart,” takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music by Scott Stober begins at 11.
Melissa Gower, Johnson County Services director for Care Connection for Aging Services, has set a fundraising goal of $12,000 for the festival.
The Warrensburg Senior Center is one of 22 locations operated by Care Connection of Aging Services, a nonprofit area agency on aging whose mission is to provide opportunities for positive aging experiences. The center is open from weekdays with lunch served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Home-delivered meals available to qualified seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.