Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance is reminding seniors that Medicare open enrollment ends on Saturday, Dec. 7. Seniors who have not yet made their plan selections for 2020 are encouraged to contact Community Leaders Assisting the Insured of Missouri.
CLAIM provides seniors and their caregivers free and unbiased help from certified counselors. Seniors can ask questions by phone or arrange one-on-one counseling by calling (800) 390-3330 or visiting missouriclaim.org.
"There are only a few weeks left for this year’s open enrollment. Seniors should make plan selections if they haven't already done so. If assistance is needed, don't hesitate to contact CLAIM," said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the department.
CLAIM can also assist consumers who have limited income determine if they qualify for programs to help lower the cost of prescription drugs.
Consumers with complaints or questions about insurance can call the department's Insurance Consumer Hotline at (800) 726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.
