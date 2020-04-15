WARRENSBURG — Care Connection provides help for people navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace and may qualify for a special enrollment period after being laid off or their work hours decreased because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Care Connection for Aging Services has licensed navigators who can help individuals figure out whether they qualify for a special enrollment period in the Marketplace health insurance if they have lost employer coverage.
Care Connection does not sell or recommend any particular policy; however, navigators can assist individuals through the online application process for Marketplace coverage.
All Marketplace plans cover treatment for pre-existing medical conditions and cannot terminate coverage due to a change in health status, including diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.
Marketplace plans can be more affordable because of income tax credits provided to offset the cost of coverage.
A person may qualify for a special enrollment period after losing health coverage through their employer or the employer of a family member in the past 60 days or expect to lose coverage in the next 60 days.
If a person has reduced hours and is on a Marketplace plan, they should update their application within 30 days to report income changes.
Lower income might mean more savings on health insurance.
If a person has already lost coverage, Marketplace coverage can start the first of the month after you apply and enroll.
If a person will lose coverage within the next 60 days, an application can be submitted before coverage is lost to help make sure there is no gap in coverage.
A person should check with their insurance company about extending their premium payment deadline or delaying the termination of coverage if a person is unable to pay insurance premiums because of a COVID-19-related income loss.
To receive Care Connection help in navigating the Marketplace, call 1-800-748-7826.
To receive Care Connection help in navigating the Marketplace, call 1-800-748-7826.

To learn more about the marketplace, visit healthcare.gov.
