Residents of Johnson County who are 60 years of age or older are sought to file as a candidate for the Silver Haired Legislature.
The Silver Haired Legislature is a formally elected body of citizens, 60 years of age and older, that promote legislative advocacy for older adults.
A representative position, a one-year term, is open that will serve Johnson County.
Those interested in the position can contact Regional Services Director Deb Krieger at the Care Connection central office at (800) 748-7826.
For more information, contact the Senior Center in Warrensburg at (660) 747-2624 or in Holden at (816) 72-5757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.