JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.
Dr. Adriatik Likcani, Warrensburg, was appointed to the State Committee of Marital and Family Therapists.
Likcani is a licensed marital and family therapist and an associate professor at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
He has extensive experience in residential and outpatient treatment and recovery support programs for substance use disorders.
Likcani also has extensive experience with nonprofit community-based programs focused on treatment, prevention and recovery support; grant writing; program design, implementation and evaluation; advocacy and policy; and leadership and management.
Likcani is a clinical fellow with the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy and an alumnus of the Minority Fellowship Program, serving two years as a member and one year as chair of the MFP Advisory Committee.
He also previously served as president of the Missouri Association for Marriage and Family Therapy and co-chair of Family TEAM for Missouri organized by AAMFT.
Likcani holds a Ph.D. in marriage and family therapy from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, a master’s degree in MFT from University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master of social work from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
He also holds a postgraduate certificate in medical family therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The Reverend Dr. Clifford Chalmers Cain, Fulton, and Dee Dee Simon, Chesterfield, were appointed to the Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission
David Tannehill, Fenton, was reappointed while Dr. Jeffrey Carter, Des Peres, was appointed to the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts.
Stacey Naile, Charleston, was appointed as the Scott County circuit clerk.
