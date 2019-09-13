Knob Noster tennis secured a rain-shortened win on Thursday, Sept. 13, beating Carrollton 6-1.
The Lady Panthers went 2-1 in doubles play with No. 1 Ella Konrad and Chloe McDonnell securing an 8-0 sweep and No. 2 doubles Rebecca Burch and Madison Eccleton winning 8-1.
Knob Noster gave up just three sets in the fourth individual matches that were completed as No. 3 singles McDonnell and No. 5 singles Fallon Turner each picked up 8-0 wins. No. 1 singles Konrad won 8-2. Burch claimed an 8-1 victory as the No. 2 singles before the remainder of the match was called off due to rain in the area.
