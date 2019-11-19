Jon Bell made the most of a warm mid-November day, notching his first hole-in-one on Monday, Nov. 18.
Bell holed out from the tee box at the par three No. 4 at Mule National with his five-wood from 170 yards out.
The shot was witnessed by Corky Nickerson and Rick Campbell.
