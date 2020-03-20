WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force stated that as of 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 87 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Johnson County.
The task force states there are currently no confirmed cases in the county.
The task force also went on to say it is awaiting results on several of those tested.
"We will do our best to provide daily recaps to keep the public updated," the task force stated.
