Central Missouri volleyball won three out of its four contests in Florida with its lone loss coming in a five-set classic with defending national champions No. 1 Tampa.
The Jennies opened the season with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 27-25) win over Valdosa State on Thursday, Sept. 5
Friday, Sept. 6
No. 1 Tampa 3, UCM 2
Central Missouri made a bid to take down the No. 1 ranked Tampa Spartans, but fell just a few points shy in the end in a classic five-set battle (25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 12-15). The Jens took the opening set, but couldn’t hold on as they fell behind 2-1 before forcing a fifth set, which the Spartans ultimately took.
The Jennies jumped out to an early 5-2 lead, but it didn’t last long. Tampa came back to take its first lead, 9-8, since the opening point. The teams went back and forth and were tied as late as 18-18. Tampa though scored three of the next four points, taking its largest lead, 22-19. UCM came back in a big way. The Jennies finished the set scoring the six final points. An attack error tied the game at 23-all and Hannah Engelken gave UCM the lead with a service ace, while Hannah VanBuskirk ended it with an ace.
Set two saw another early Jennies lead, this time 7-4. UCM was still leading by one, 14-13, when Tampa made its run. The Spartans scored five straight on four kills and a service ace and didn’t trail the rest of the way. The Jennies made it interesting scoring four straight to get to within four, 24-20, but a service error ended the set and tied the match.
UCM scored the first four in set three, but Tampa was right there to answer and in the blink of an eye, the set was tied at five. A kill from Rylee Neigenfind put the Jens back on top by four, 14-10, and again Tampa responded scoring six of the next eight and tying the set at 16. The teams traded points all the way to 22-22 when Tampa rattled off three straight to end the frame 25-22 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Central Missouri raced out to a big lead in set four and held on to tie the match at two. The Jennies scored seven of the first eight points, taking advantage of three Spartan errors. The Jennies still led by seven, 17-10 when Tampa started to make it close. The Spartans got to within two, 21-19, and again, 23-21, but the Jennies put the set away with a kill from Engelken.
Tampa waited until a very opportune time to get out in front. Tampa scored four of the first five and forced a UCM timeout at 4-1. Out of the break, the Jennies scored three straight with kills from Bell and Fisher. Tampa regained a slight lead, but back-to-back kills from Aubree Bell and Engelken retied the game at 11-all. Still tied at 12, the Spartans scored three straight to put the match away, 15-12.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Jennies 3, Hillsdale 2
Central Missouri was rolling through the first two and a half sets in what looked to be a sure-fire victory Saturday afternoon against Hillsdale. The Chargers though made a furious comeback to force a fifth set, but the Jennies regrouped and picked up a 3-2 win (25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 16-25, 15-10). The win puts the Jens at 2-1 on the season.
The opening frame set the stage for a tight match. The teams were tied at 11-11 before the Jennies went on a 7-2 run to take an 18-13 lead. Four different Jennies landed kills during the rally. UCM remained in control the rest of the way, taking the opening set 25-16. Offerdahl earned set point with a service ace.
Central Missouri went up 2-0 in what was a similar set to the first. The frame was again tied 11-11 when the Jennies made a run. They scored three straight and seven of the next eight. The Jens led by as many as eight, 23-15 before the Chargers scored four straight to close the gap. A kill from Neigenfind and a Charger service error ended the set, giving the Jens a 2-0 lead.
The Jennies were looking like they were on their way to a sweep leading 15-9 in set three. Things quickly changed though with a 9-0 Charger run to give them the lead. Hillsdale closed the set on a 16-3 run to stay alive with a 25-18 win.
Hillsdale kept the momentum going into set four. The Chargers never trailed in the set, ultimately tying the match with a 25-16 win. Kills from Bell and Lierz gave the Jennies some momentum and pulled UCM to within two, 10-8, but the Chargers used a 7-2 run to pull away and led comfortably the rest of the set.
UCM woke up for game five, taking a 3-1 lead and never looking back. A kill from Fisher broke a four-all tie and the Jens led the rest of the way. Up by two, 12-10, an attack error and kills from Neigenfind and Bell put the match away for the Jennies.
Jennies 3, Florida Southern 0,
The Jennies swept Florida Southern (25-16, 25-22, 25-22) in their first game on Saturday.
Central Missouri took a 2-1 lead with an ace from Audrey Fisher and never looked back. The Jennies quickly pushed the lead to seven, 12-5 to force an FSC timeout. Central Missouri led comfortably the rest of the way.
UCM came alive late to steal set two from the Mocs. The frame started off with the two teams trading points. The Jennies led by two, 14-12, before Florida Southern scored six straight to take their largest lead, 18-14. The Mocs still led by three, 21-18 when Sydney Lierz landed three straight kills to tie things at 21. After the Mocs took a brief 22-21 lead, the Jennies closed the set scoring the final four points.
Set three played out similarly to the second. The Jennies were ahead early, 14-10, when Florida Southern made their run. The went on a 10-3 stretch to take their largest lead, 20-17. But UCM wasn’t finished. They scored three straight to tie at 20 and then down 22-20, rattled off five straight to end the match. VanBuskirk scored three kills in the 5-0 run and Fisher ended it with her 11th of the night.
The Jennies will be back on the road next weekend for the annual Colorado Premier Challenge. Day one will see them taking on Barry and Lewis on Friday, Sept. 13.
