No. 13 Central Missouri volleyball took a set to get going, but once they did, rolled to a 3-1 win over Central Oklahoma (22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21). The Jennies improved to 12-5 on the season and 6-2 in the MIAA.
Many of those tie scores came in set one. UCM was looking good up three, 14-11, but the Bronchos scored four straight to take a 15-14 lead. The score was knotted several times, the latest being 19-19. UCO scored two straight to break the tie and never looked back on their way to a 25-22 win in the opening frame.
Trailing 8-6 in set two the Jennies responded with four straight points, the last of which when Rylee Neigenfind laid out for a dig, which went back over the net and fell in the back row for a kill and a 10-8 lead. The Jennies never trailed again in the set. Tied at 16, a service error gave UCM the ball back. They picked up an ace from Neigenfind and a kill from Aubree Bell to take a three point lead, 19-16. Still leading by three, 22-19, UCM scored the final three points of the set with two kills from Audrey Fisher and one from Neigenfind.
Set three was all UCM. Leading by one, 6-5, the Jennies went on a 6-0 run to push the lead to 12-5. The Bronchos were never able to recover and the Jennies rolled to a 25-14 win to go up 2-1. UCM hit .350 in the set with just one attack error, which was a Broncho block.
Central Missouri again used a lengthy stretch midway through set four to take control. Tied up at six, UCM rattled off seven straight points, helped out by four Broncho attack errors, to go up 13-6. It looked like the Jennies would cruise to match point up 24-16, but the Bronchos had some fight left. They scored five straight to make it a 24-21 game, but Hannah Engelken ended the match at 25-21 with a kill.
Central Missouri hit .308 for the match with 61 kills and just 12 errors while the Bronchos were held to a .179 attack percentage with 52 kills and almost twice as many attack errors, 23.
The Jennies doubled up the Bronchos in terms of blocking, 8-4.
UCM picked up 80 digs to the Bronchos 74.
The match saw 28 tie scores with 11 lead changes.
It was a terrific evening for Bell who landed 18 kills with just one error and hit .459 for the match.
Abby Skrastins recorded her 1,000th career dig in the win.
The Jennies celebrated their 50th year before the game introducing members of the 50-year Gold Team. In 50 years, the Jennies have racked up 1,472 wins, 34 NCAA appearances, 37 MIAA regular season and tournament championships and 70 All-American awards.
The Jennies will look to avenge an early season loss to Northwest Missouri when they go on the road to take on the Bearcats at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
