Central Missouri volleyball got off to a cold start on Friday, Oct. 25, evening, but came back hot winning three straight sets to defeat Pittsburg State 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14) at the Multi.
Set one started off with the teams trading points. With the Jens up 5-4, Pittsburg State scored six straight to take a 10-5 lead and force a Jennies timeout. The Jennies rallied back and forced a tie at 14 after scoring four straight points. That was a part of an 8-0 run as the Jens reclaimed an 18-14 lead getting back-to-back aces from Sydney Lierz and a kill from Aubree Bell. But UCM couldn't hold the lead and Pittsburg State tied at 21 on a block. Still tied at 22, the Gorillas scored three straight to pick up the first set, 25-22.
Pitt State kept the momentum going in set two, jumping out to a 4-1 lead. The Jennies tied things up at seven on a kill from Lierz. Neither team gained more than a two-point advantage until the Jennies scored five straight and took a 17-12 lead. The Gorillas couldn't make up the deficit this time and the Jens tied the match with a 25-16 win.
The third set was another tight one at the start. The Jennies held just a one point lead, 11-10 before they took the set over. The Jens went on a 14-3 run to finish off the set 25-13 scoring the final eight points. Lierz scored six of the final seven points on kills and landed eight in the set as UCM hit .364.
Tied at four in set four is when the Jennies stepped on the gas. They rattled off nine straight points and took a commanding 13-4 lead. Abby Skrastins was on the serve for all nine points and landed two aces during the run. From there, the Jennies were able to cruise to a 25-14 win to take the match.
Lierz picked up a game-high 14 kills and added 15 digs for a double-double.
Hannah Engelken scored 12.5 points with nine kills and five blocks (two solo, three block assists).
Ally Offerdahl added another double-double with 38 assists and 20 digs. She also scored four kills.
Audrey Fisher and Hannah VanBuskirk each chipped in eight kills.
Skrastins served up three aces and scooped 17 digs.
UCM's defense showed up and held the Gorillas to a .038 attack percentage. PSU hit 33 kills and 30 errors.
The Jennies hit .187 for the match landing 51 kills.
The Jens put back 10 blocks and scored eight points on aces.
For the match, the Jennies sided out 62% and the Gorillas just 39%.
The Gorillas .038 attack percentage is the lowest for a UCM opponent this season.
