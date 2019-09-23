Chilhowee scored a season-high 32 points on Friday, Sept. 20, but couldn't keep pace with Liberal, losing 54-32.
The Bulldogs led 54-8 at halftime. The Indians (0-4) closed the game with 24-unanswered points.
Chilhowee hosts Appleton City with Montrose and Ballad at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27
