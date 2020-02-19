WMMC welcomes two nurse practitioners to Warrensburg Express Care

WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center announced that Dawn Diamond, FNP, and Kelly Shue, MSN, RN, FNP, will join Warrensburg Express Care and begin seeing patients in Express Care in February.
Diamond graduated from Walden University as a Family Nurse Practitioner where she completed her practicum experience in primary care, pediatrics, women’s health and obstetrics with a work history emphasis on cardiovascular, gastroenterology, urology diagnosis and treatment management.
Diamond said her passion is community health and education and has lived in the Missouri area most of her life.
She has five children and four grandchildren with another one on the way, who will be born at WMMC in March.
Shue graduated from the University of Central Missouri as a Family Nurse Practitioner in Warrensburg.
Her nursing career has been spent as a medical-surgical telemetry nurse in the acute care setting from small, rural critical access hospitals to large metropolitan hospitals.
Shue has been married for 14 years and has two children.
She enjoys traveling, fishing, hiking, camping, skiing and coaching softball and competitive traveling volleyball.
She grew up in Independence before moving to Las Vegas then returned to UCM for her graduate program.
To learn more about Warrensburg Express Care, visit WMMC.com/Express to see a complete list of services provided.
