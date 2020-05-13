WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center has provided an update regarding insurance coverage for antibody testing.
WMMC states COVID-19 antibody testing does not require that a patient is symptomatic and may be covered by insurance.
For those who do not have insurance, testing will be submitted for reimbursement to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Claims Portal as instructed by the federal government.
More info can be found at hrsa.gov/coviduninsuredclaim.
As government funding and plans continue to evolve, WMMC is continually adapting to provide COVID screenings to the community.
For those who receive a bill for COVID/Antibody Testing, contact WMMC offices so that they may assist.
