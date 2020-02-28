WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center will host a baby shower and reunion from 3 to 5 p.m. March 29.
The event is open to all moms interested in learning more about delivering at WMMC as well as moms who have already delivered and want to visit their provider.
A group photo will take place at 4 p.m.
Attendees should enter through WMMC’s main entrance at 403 Burkarth Road, Warrensburg.
Join the WMMC labor and delivery team for refreshments, giveaways and to see local baby vendors in a grand reunion.
Tours of WMMC’s state-of-the-art labor and delivery unit will be given periodically throughout the event.
There will also be an open forum as an opportunity to ask the providers about all labor and delivery questions.
Providers that will be attending the event include Dr. Lynn Birchmier and certified nurse midwives Amanda Hill, Krysta Rameriz-Henry and Christy Evers.
There are still open spots for baby vendors.
If you are interested in participating as a vendor or have questions on attending the event, contact Western Missouri Women’s Health Center at (660) 429-2228 or struex@wmmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.