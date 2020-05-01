WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center will begin offering COVID-19 antibody testing for the public on Monday, May 4.
Antibodies are produced in response to a foreign virus, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The presence of COVID-19 antibodies shows that the patient has been previously infected and is at a reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 a second time.
COVID-19 antibody testing does not require that a patient is symptomatic and is covered by all insurances.
For those without insurance, testing is covered by government funding for COVID-19.
Patients are eligible for antibody testing at WMMC if they are:
- An established patient of a WMMC provider.
- A resident of Johnson County, Missouri.
- WMMC employees and family.
- Whiteman Air Force Base residents.
- University of Central Missouri faculty and students.
For those interested in COVID-19 antibody testing:
- Contact a WMMC primary care provider for an appointment. An order from a primary care provider is required to be tested.
- The primary care provider will provide a screening to ensure the patient is not showing COVID-19 symptoms and has been symptom free for 14 days.
- Once the patient has been cleared for testing, they will be provided information on where to receive testing depending on the healthcare provider either in clinic or at the Testing and Evaluation Site.
- Once the antibody test is complete, results will be available within 24 hours. Only patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies will be contacted with their test results. Negative test results will not be contacted. All test results, negative and positive, will be available through WMMC's Patient Portal.
For those without a primary care provider and would like to receive antibody testing, call WMMC’s Temporary COVID-19 Hotline at (660) 262-7580.
To learn more about WMMC's COVID-19 measures, visit WMMC.com/COVID.
