WMMC Super Bowl babies celebrate their 50th birthdays

WARRENSBURG — Fifty years ago, two local families were about to deliver their new babies at Western Missouri Medical Center during Super Bowl IV when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings.
Close friends Dee Hudson and Sandy Russell were both in labor and shared the same room before going into the delivery room.
“We were waiting, waiting, waiting for them to deliver,” Judge Bob Russell said. “We were watching the Super Bowl while we were waiting. Finally, about the time that Jan Stenerud kicked his first field goal, Sandy delivered Beth. She won the race on the day.”
“Dr. Folkner delivered both of our babies, but while we waited in labor he sat and watched the game with us,” Dee Hudson said. “Sandy delivered Beth first (on Jan. 11, 1970), so she waited up for me with a candy bar and coke to celebrate. My son Jeff came shortly after midnight on Jan. 12, 1970.”
According to the Johnson County Missouri Historical Society, the late A.L. Folkner, MD, who served the Warrensburg community for over three decades, had a passion for sports.
His athletic abilities led to a football scholarship at the University of Central Missouri and later served as a team physician for several years.
He also served as chief of staff at Western Missouri Medical Center.
“Dr. Folkner always told me I was his favorite patient because he delivered me during the Super Bowl and because he was a big Chiefs fan,” Beth Russell Neuhoff said. “But, knowing Dr. Folkner, he was the best doctor ever and loved all his patients, so he probably told Jeff that too.”
They spent that day together, celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory and their new babies.
In fact, they were up so late after both babies arrived that the nurses called Folkner.
“Dr. Folkner told the nurses, ‘I’m telling you to tell them to get some sleep,’” Dee Hudson said.
“They [WMMC staff] were so good to me,” Dee Hudson said. “I had been on bed rest at WMMC for a month prior to delivering my son Jeff. They took extra steps to make my stay special.”
