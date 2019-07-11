WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center will host its seventh annual Ladies’ Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 in the UCM Elliott Union Ballroom.
In preparation for this event, WMMC seeks potential vendors and sponsors who are interested in supporting this effort through tabling at the event, providing giveaways, raffle items or services.
Potential vendors and sponsors who are interested in participating in this annual event should visit wmmc.com/event/lno-vendor/ to reserve their spot by July 31.
For questions or more information on registering, contact Jennie Snapp, Communications and Development coordinator, at jsnapp@wmmc.com or cmudd@wmmc.com.
Ladies’ Night Out provides women a fun night to be enlightened, pampered and immersed in all things health and beauty while also raising breast cancer awareness.
Last year’s event reached nearly 400 community women and resulted in more than 90 women scheduling their annual mammogram screening.
