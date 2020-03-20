WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center has announced the processes it is taking to reduce the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and help individuals affected by it with virtual visits, financial assistance and an evaluation and testing site.
As of time of publication, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
WMMC stated it is closely monitoring and analyzing developments and statements from local, national and international health agencies and is taking actions to comply with their directives which are based on facts and medical science.
"WMMC is prepared to take all necessary steps to help safeguard the health of our community as we continue to focus on our mission," WMMC president/CEO Darinda Dick stated in a press release. "We have a very committed team of leaders and medical staff working tirelessly to make decisions on how we can further improve our processes and actions to help protect our patients and employees."
WMMC is providing the following processes to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community:
- It was the first in the region to offer a drive-thru evaluation and testing site for COVID-19. This site is located in the east parking lot in a tent. Visit wmmc.com/COVID19 for more information as processes can change.
- Additionally, it will launch virtual visits on Monday, March 23, to reduce the spread of illness. Patients will receive information on this process when they contact any WMMC clinic to schedule an appointment or will receive information on virtual visits if they have scheduled a visit prior to Monday.
- If patients have insurance, it will bill their insurance for these tests. If they do not have insurance or are underinsured, WMMC has financial assistance to reduce the burden. WMMC stated it does not want patients to avoid care due to the fear of a financial impact.
For more information on the financial assistance policy, visit wmmc.com/patient-billing.
Dick went on to stress the importance of social distancing to “flatten the curve.”
Dick also encouraged citizens to support local business when possible during the outbreak.
"Please keep in mind that there are many small businesses in Johnson County that will suffer greatly throughout this process," Dick stated in the release. "They are all being forced to operate differently in the world that we are in now; however, they are all adapting in their own way. If you are able, please continue to support them."
