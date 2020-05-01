WARRENSBURG — As Missouri begins to reopen under Gov. Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, Western Missouri Medical Center announced it is prepared to reopen outpatient surgeries and resume some essential in-clinic visits starting Monday, May 4.
"We thank you for your commitment to the health of our county by staying home to reduce the spread," WMMC President/CEO Darinda Dick stated in a press release. "Your efforts have flattened the curve and slowed the spread of COVID-19 allowing our health system to care for patients without straining our resources. With that said, we recognize that our lives must continue and many patients have postponed their care."
As WMMC reopens its hospital, it will do so in a phased approach:
- Elective outpatient surgeries: starting May 4.
- Elective inpatient surgeries: starting May 18 (contingent on COVID-19 cases in Johnson County and the ability to meet Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidelines).
- Elective screenings, such as colonoscopies and mammograms: starting May 18.
- Clinic visits: clinics will expand in-person office visits as needed.
- Virtual visits: virtual visits will continue to be available and are the preferred method of care.
- Expanding COVID-19 testing: starting May 4, WMMC will allow patients who are showing no symptoms to be tested at its Evaluation and Testing Site.
- CoV-2 IgG antibody testing: Available to the community starting May 4. To obtain an order for the testing, one must be seen by a primary care provider. The provider will do a screening to ensure the patient is not showing COVID-19 symptoms and have been symptom free for 14 days. For those that do not have a primary care provider and would like to receive antibody testing, call WMMC’s Temporary COVID-19 Hotline at (660) 262-7580.
Here are a few of the initiatives WMMC has launched to ensure patient safety:
- Co-horting patients and staff by separating potential and confirmed COVID patients from the normal population while also separating the staff that care for those patients.
- Screening stations for anyone entering its health system.
- Extensive personal protection guidelines requiring anyone in the facility to wear a mask.
- Limited entrance and no waiting rooms.
- Maintain a limited visitor policy.
- Maintain social distancing when not necessary for patient care.
- Screening surgery patients for COVID-19 and requiring testing prior to being cleared for elective surgery.
"I am proud of WMMC’s proactive stance with these initiatives," Dick stated in a press release. "As a result, our employee percentage of positive cases is significantly lower than county and state percentages and we have not had any patient-to-staff or staff-to-patient transmissions. WMMC will continue to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the American Board of Surgery to implement extensive protocols while returning to surgery."
While some restrictions are lifted, WMMC states it will continue to monitor cases before it can fully reopen all services.
WMMC states it is still crucial that people continue to practice the protocols set in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Wear a mask in public, especially if feeling sick.
- Practice social distancing.
- Wash hands with soap and water frequently.
- Do not touch your face.
- Stay home if you are sick.
To learn about WMMC's COVID processes, care at WMMC or how to help the hospital, visit WMMC.com.
"I for one, have never been more proud to work in healthcare or of our county’s ability to come together to help one another," Dick stated in the release. "I’m proud to serve WMMC and Johnson County. Again, thank you for working together to ensure the health of our greater community. We are #StrongerTogether."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.