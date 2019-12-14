WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center has received the Mission: Lifeline Bronze Referring Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
“We commend WMMC for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” Tim Henry, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee, said. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”
Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment.
To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.
The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.
WMMC earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for promptly diagnosing STEMI patients and transferring them to hospitals that provide emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed.
“WMMC is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients in Johnson County,” CEO Darinda Reberry said. “When you’re having a heart attack time is critical, which is why receiving an award recognizing that we provide high-quality, life-saving care when time matters is an achievement we are very proud of.”
To learn more about emergency services at WMMC, visit WMMC.com/Emergency.
