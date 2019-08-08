WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center will host the seventh annual Ladies’ Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 in the University of Central Missouri’s Elliott Union Ballroom.
Ladies’ Night Out strives to raise awareness about womens health and breast cancer by providing education and scheduling mammograms prior to and during the event.
Tickets are $10, and include a fun photo booth, salon pampering, raffles and prizes, hors d’oeurvres, cash bar and a special giveaway for everyone that attends.
There will also be exclusive access to the pre-sale of the first 50 discounted 2020 Fire and Ice: Great Gatsby tickets ($10 off).
Special guest Meryl Lin McKean, former health reporter from Fox4 News, will MC the night’s events, and there will be a presentation from Dr. Amira Ghazali, surgeon at Western Missouri Medical Center.
Key note speakers Seth Herrell and his daughter Madilyn will share about their family’s first-hand experience with breast cancer.
Attendees who have scheduled their 2018 mammogram from Sept. 1 through the event will be placed in a grand prize drawing.
To learn more about WMMC’s mammogram technology or to schedule your annual breast cancer screening, call the Diagnostic Imaging Department at (660) 262-7530.
All proceeds will be donated to the WMMC Foundation in support of the Advancing Cancer Care, Closer to Home project.
Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the event by visiting WMMC.com/LNO.
Sponsors include Cerner, Jonna Albert Accounting & Tax LLC, Equity Bank, Fairway Independent, Mortgage Corporation, HCA Midwest Health Specialty Care – Warrensburg, Heroes Restaurant and Pub, F & C Bank, Quarry City, Joe Good – State Farm and Buzzanga’s Amoco.
Potential sponsors who are interested in supporting the event by providing giveaways or financial contributions should contact Jennie Snapp, Communications and Development coordinator, at jsnapp@wmmc.com or contact cmudd@wmmc.com.
