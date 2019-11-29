WMMC partners with local businesses for "Day of Giving" fundraisers

WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation hosted its first annual “Day of Giving” campaign during the last week of October.
The campaign was a way to conclude the first capital project that the WMMC Foundation announced in early 2018 as a two-year, $330,000 project.
This project, “Advancing Cancer Care, Closer to Home,” focuses on bringing cancer care to the community.
The Day of Giving campaign started out as a week of fundraisers.
The first fundraiser on the agenda was Chipotle Night on Oct. 21, from 4 – 8 p.m., where Chipotle committed to donating 33% of proceeds back to the WMMC Foundation if the customer said they were at Chipotle to support the WMMC Foundation.
The event raised $606.82.
WMMC also hosted the first Jeans4Change event to encourage a community-wide competition to raise funds and awareness for the WMMC Foundation.
Businesses were challenged to invite their employees to wear jeans on Oct. 24 for $5.
This event raised $3,838.75 with the Warrensburg School District taking the lead at $880.
Businesses that participated were: Central Bank, Daily Star-Journal, Edward Jones – Alan Brandt, Equity Bank, F & C Bank, Johnson County Assessor’s Office, Johnson County Courthouse offices, Johnson County EMA, Lotspeich Automotive, Quarry City Saving & Loans, Smarr & Associates, UCM Student Activities office, Warrensburg Chrysler & Ford, Warrensburg Collision, Warrensburg Police Department, Warrensburg School District and WMMC.
The week concluded with the actual “Day of Giving” on Oct. 26, at the UCM vs. Pitt State football game.
WMMC Foundation and UCM volunteers worked together to collect change and spread the message about the WMMC Foundation.
An additional $267.86 was collected that day, with an additional $4,713.43 raised through the week.
For more information about the “Advancing Cancer Care, Closer to Home” project, visit wmmc.com/advancing.
