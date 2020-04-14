WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center announced virtual visits are now being offered for all WMMC’s clinics to allow patients to be seen for their medical needs from the comfort of their own home.
WMMC’s virtual visits allow patients to be seen by providers for routine or non-emergent care that does not require a hands-on exam.
These visits are recommended for patients with minor illnesses and injuries such as allergies, bladder infections, bronchitis, coughing, diarrhea, fever, headaches, pinkeye, rashes, sinus infections and stomach aches.
Virtual visits are also available for many of WMMC's specialty clinics, such as women’s health, sports medicine, orthopedics and general surgery.
If a patient that needs to be seen, they should contact the clinic of their choice and the provider will determine if they are eligible for a virtual appointment.
Eligibility is determined by the need of a hands-on exam.
If eligible, the clinic will contact the patient on how to complete their visit virtually.
Most appointments are eligible and covered by insurance, so check with an insurance provider if a medical need is eligible.
“While COVID-19 has impacted our community greatly, patients still require care for other medical needs,” Darinda Dick, WMMC president/CEO, said. “It is our mission to be proactive and continue to provide care to patients. Virtual visits are one of many innovations that WMMC has implemented in order to achieve this mission.”
Learn more about options for virtual visits at WMMC.com/Virtual.
