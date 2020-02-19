WMMC nurse acts as surrogate mother to California couple

WARRENSBURG — Amy and Kyle Jacobson had been dreaming about being parents and wanted to start a family of their own in South Lake Tahoe, California.
However, when Amy was diagnosed with Stage 1 Breast Cancer and part of her treatment included being placed on a 10-year hormone therapy treatment plan, pregnancy wasn’t an option for her.
Devastated, she and her spouse, Kyle, began searching for answers.
The “Wright” person
Looking for any avenue that would allow the Jacobsons to have a family, they came to the answer of surrogacy and worked to find the right match.
After years of waiting anxiously, they were connected with Paige Wright, who had all the right qualities they were looking for.
The Jacobsons said Wright had a positive and beautiful personality, understood motherhood through her own three children and was a licensed practical nurse at Western Missouri Women’s Health Center.
They soon met Wright and decided stated she was a perfect match.
Wright said she was inspired to become a surrogate from all the people she had met during her time as an LPN that wanted to have children but couldn’t.
“She realized how difficult it was for some couples to achieve parenthood and understood that we wanted to have the joy of having a child; and the fact that she wanted to help us achieve this dream of ours was incredible,” Kyle said. “We were so grateful that someone had it in their heart to be willing to go through all that to let a couple like us be able to have a child that we really have been dreaming of.”
After connecting, Kyle, Amy and Wright started their surrogate journey together to bring baby Piper into the world.
Across-country pregnancy
Starting this journey, Amy and Kyle said they were apprehensive of being 1,700 miles away from their conceived child.
In addition to the standard pregnancy appointments, WMMC information states a surrogate pregnancy is considered high risk and requires extra attention.
While Wright welcomed Amy and Kyle be a part of every step of the journey, they were only able to come and visit Wright a few times during her pregnancy.
They decided they could fly in to visit Wright once every three months for an ultrasound to see their baby’s development.
“It’s difficult having someone across the country that you would like to see all the time but Paige communicated on a daily basis,” Amy said. "She would send updates and pictures and even do video conferences at appointments."
Delivery Day
Since Wright’s pregnancy was high risk, Paige was induced at 39 weeks to avoid any unnecessary complications.
Not wanting to miss the birth of their child they had been waiting so long for, the Jacobsons made the decision to fly in a few days before Wright was supposed to be induced.
“We were so excited, but we were so stressed,” Kyle said. “We were finally at the day that we had been dreaming of for years.”
Paige went into labor and from the moment that Amy and Kyle arrived, they said they felt like family.
Dr. Deborah Gregory communicated to them how Wright was induced and why they were trying to keep the delivery as natural as possible.
WMMC states the nurses did everything they could to make sure Kyle and Amy felt like they were a part of the process.
“There is a lot of physical and emotional stress that goes into the surrogacy process but the moment when we saw Piper for the first time it was all worth it,” Amy said. “Once our baby was born they made us feel like we were the ones that had the baby. I immediately got to hold Piper and do skin-to-skin with her.”
While Wright was recovering and delivering in one room, Amy and Kyle were able to be in the room next to her while Piper was being monitored.
WMMC information states the delivery went "as smooth as possible and Wright recovered while Amy and Kyle were overjoyed with their new family member."
Amy and Kyle’s Message to Other Couples: WMMC Feels Like Family
Amy and Kyle quickly agreed on two things – the WMMC team made them feel like parents and they didn’t want to leave.
“We are so grateful that everyone at WMMC made us feel like family and like we were Piper’s parents from the moment she was born,” Amy said. “The staff was able to give us that experience and it’s probably the only time in our lifetime that we will get to have that experience.”
To learn more about WMMC’s Labor and Delivery, visit WMMC.com/Obstetrics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.