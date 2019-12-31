WMMC nurse a finalist in "Nurse of the Year" award

WARRENSBURG — Amanda Harness, BSN, RN of the Medical/Surgical Unit at Western Missouri Medical Center was a finalist for the “Nurse of the Year” award at the Annual March of Dimes – Kansas City Nurse of the Year Awards on Nov. 9.
Karen Caldwell, MSN, RN and acute care service line director at WMMC, nominated Harness for “Nurse of the Year” under the Medical/Surgical category.
Harness was hired at WMMC in 2013 and in 2017, she became a charge nurse.
“Amanda is an excellent leader on the Medical/Surgical Unit,” Caldwell said. “She has always worked on the Medical/Surgical Unit at WMMC and is a valuable asset to her patients and the organization. She’s always attentive and patient, no matter when working with staff or patients. She always advocates for the staff, and we are proud to have her as part of our team.”
Eleven nurses from WMMC were nominated for awards other than Harness: Alan Ramos, RN; Amy McCartney, RN; Connie Judd-Sullivan, RN; Dollie Jackson, LPN; Haley Maxon, FNP; Jennifer Vang, RN; Jodi Anderson, RN; Karen Caldwell, RN; and Kathi Lemmons, RN.
The March of Dimes Nurse of the Year Awards is a black tie gala that recognizes exceptional nurses from across Kansas and the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area.
To become a part of the WMMC team, visit WMMC.com/Careers.
