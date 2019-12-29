WARRENSBURG — The Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation will host the second annual fundraising event, Fire & Ice: Great Gatsby, on Jan. 24, 2020.
This event will take place at the Milestones Barn in Warrensburg and feature classic casino games including Black Jack, Texas Hold ‘Em, the Money Wheel, Let it Ride, CRAPS and Roulette.
Included with each ticket will be a pre-determined amount of tokens with additional tokens with donations.
For $100 a ticket, attendees have access to casino games, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres featuring Gatsby themed foods and in true Gatsby fashion – a champagne fountain.
Seating is limited to 200 people and tickets are on sale now.
Tickets are available at WMMC.com/FireAndIce.
Sponsors for the event include Healogics, Warrensburg Collision, UCM Alumni Foundation, F&C Bank, Quarry City Savings & Loan, Carlyle Van Lines, Insurance & Benefits Group, Morrison’s Healthcare, Truman Title, Old Drum Real Estate, PrintLynx, Todd & Cue Hook, WILS and Johnson County Community Health Center.
Proceeds from this event go towards the WMM Foundation to support the hospitals mission to advance care for the greater community.
Recently, the Foundation funded various projects including the $330,000 “Advancing Cancer Care” project, a tele medicine robot and indigent care.
