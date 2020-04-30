WARRENSBURG — The Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation is responding to urgent COVID-19 needs with its #StrongerTogether campaign, joining #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on Tuesday, May 5.
The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
In participation with the Global Day of Giving, the WMMC Foundation has established a COVID-19 Response Fund, which will assist the hospital in the areas of most critical need.
This campaign, #StrongerTogether, kicked off with a series of videos of local community members asking for support to raise money for the COVID-19 Response Fund.
Warrensburg Mayor Casey Lund and his wife, Jessica, were the first to ask the community for their support.
“When this new decade began just a few months ago, no one could have imagined navigating through this unprecedented time of uncertainty," Casey Lund, chair of the WMMC Foundation’s Business Relations Committee, said. "Thankfully, Western Missouri Medical Center's skilled and experienced physicians and healthcare professionals will guide us through this process."
"To help combat COVID-19 in our community, the WMMC Foundation has set up a COVID-19 Response Fund," Jessica Lund, chair of the WMMC Foundation’s Special Events Committee, said. "All donations will be used to respond to areas of most critical need, starting with the purchase of two [high-flow] ventilators."
Those interested in joining the WMMC Foundation’s efforts to combat COVID-19 can visit WMMC.com/Together.
"To support our healthcare heroes in the fight against COVID-19, the WMMC Foundation has established a COVID-19 Response Fund," WMMC Foundation Board President Kathleen Brandt said. "Please join me in supporting this cause.”
