WARRENSBURG — More 65 people showed their support at the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon cutting for the completion of the Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation’s donor wall and “Advancing Cancer Care, Closer to Home” project on Dec. 10.
In early 2019, it was announced that the WMMC Foundation would raise funds for its first-ever capital campaign, “Advancing Cancer Care, Closer to Home,” to purchase equipment that would help detect, diagnose and define the best cancer treatment regimen available to the patients and families in the greater Johnson County community.
“It is always an exciting time to announce the successful conclusion of a project,” Dee Hudson, WMMC Foundation board president, said. “At the beginning of the year, our foundation made the pledge to the hospital that we would raise $330,000 this year for this special project. The "Advancing Cancer Care, Closer to Home" project is now concluded and we have met the challenge successfully."
The project was broken down into four areas:
- Endobronchial Ultrasound Bronchoscopy (EBUS) Machine: A minimally invasive but highly effective procedure used to diagnose and stage lung cancer.
- Portable Ultrasound: Used to diagnose, monitor and treat medical problems, including breast, skin and soft tissue cancers.
- Radioactive Navigator: Allows the surgeon to identify these specific nodes by injecting the patient with a tracer the navigator can identify.
- Family Comfort Suites: These suites will provide a patient’s family a private room to relax overnight and be close to their loved one in their time of need.
With the new equipment, doctors will be able to perform a wider variety of diagnosis and treatments at the hospital.
"It's really valuable for us to be able to see a patient in the office and take care of them from start to finish, especially when it comes to something as important as cancer care," Dr. Amira Ghazali, general surgeon at WMMC, said.
WMMC's new equipment also lessens how often patients will need to continue their treatment at a facility father from their homes.
"It's an advantage and a privilege that we have [the EBUS] in our community and in our hospital," Ghazali said. "Since getting that special tool ... the team has been able to diagnose and treat a number of cancers, specifically lung cancers, that otherwise would have involved traveling back and forth from Kansas City or Columbia for their care."
The WMMC Foundation also funded the completion of two "Family Comfort Suites" in the hospital to provide a place for families of patients to stay during times of crisis.
"When people are facing crisis, either to be close to the patient or close to the doctors who are treating the patients, it is difficult not to have a place to stay," Hudson said.
To signify the completion of the $330,00 project, the WMMC Foundation unveiled its donor wall, which is located directly inside of the WMMC main entrance near the Courtyard Café.
In addition to the physical donor wall, an electronic board is displayed beside it, listing the names of the remaining donors that were unable to fit on the physical wall.
More than 96% of the staff members at WMMC made a donation towards the foundation.
"This is something that is almost unprecedented with hospital foundations," Casey Lund, mayor of Warrensburg and chair of the WMMC Foundation’s Business Relations committee, said. "It's important to note that 50 percent is significant when looking at employee giving. Over 90 percent is unheard of. The folks that work here have come together to change and transform the level of care they provide here."
The project completion was made possible through the gifts made to the WMMC Foundation in the past two years.
Some of the foundation's fundraisers included its first annual "Day of Giving" campaign, Ladies' Night Out and WMMC Foundation’s Fire & Ice: Vegas Royale.
Hudson said the WMMC Foundation has been able to raise more than $600,000 since its creation, with $525,000 already in place at the hospital.
“This is a monumental occasion to celebrate the completion of our first-ever major giving campaign to ‘Advance Cancer Care Closer to Home,’” WMMC President/CEO Darinda Reberry said. “When the Foundation reorganized in 2015, we had no idea how well our efforts would be received, but our donors, volunteers and employees have been nothing but generous with their time and gifts.”
To learn more about the WMMC Foundation, visit WMMC.com/Foundation or WMMC.com/Advancing.
