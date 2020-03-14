WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center CEO/President Darinda Dick sent a letter out to community members on Friday, March 13, in regards to preventative measures the hospital is taking as the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads throughout the country.
As of Friday, March 13, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, including Whitman Air Force Base.
It was announced on Friday that there was a presumptive positive case reported in Henry County.
"Over the last few weeks, the world has been faced with an unprecedented challenge to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," Dick stated. "We are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and greater community. It is our responsibility to respond appropriately and proactively to minimize the spread and harm from this disease within out greater community."
From the onset of this situation, Dick states the leaders of WMMC have followed the guidance and information provided by the appropriate sources.
"Our preparedness plan has been agile and ever-changing as a reflection to the worldwide situation," Dick states. "We continue to monitor the situation and assess risks as we implement changes to ensure the safety of our employees, patients and community."
The situation has been classified worldwide as a pandemic, causing additional responses by many in the last 48 hours.
Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri on Friday.
In response, WMMC has opened an Incident Command Center with executive leadership to keep open communication and swift action in response to all needs while focusing on safe and effective operations.
Twice-daily huddles are being held with management of the hospital and outlying clinics to keep all leaders informed
Since onset, monitoring of personal protective equipment (PPE) availability has been ongoing to ensure healthcare providers have the PPE to properly care for patients.
Dick states rigorous additional cleaning procedures have been introduced with increased cleaning at points of entry and high-touch points.
Created challenge internally and for community, #teamup2cleanup was designed for additional cleaning of high-touch points.
WMMC has also created a COVID-19 webpage for easily accessible information at WMMC.com/COVID-19.
All WMMC business-related travel has been suspended until further notice.
All nonessential vendors are restricted from entering WMMC
Screening measures have been implemented for employees’ personal travel, which include an algorithm for quarantine, mask protection and symptom monitoring.
WMMC has also limited public entrances.
Staff is stationed at these entrances conducting screening of visitors following the same guidelines as employees for entry
"We recognize that the facts about COVID-19 are still emerging, and that the uncertainty can be unsettling," Dick states. "We are committed to providing updates to our staff, patients, community and our ambassadors as new information is available."
Visit cdc.org frequently for the latest information regarding COVID-19.
"WMMC is prepared to take all necessary steps to help safeguard the health of our community as we continue to focus on our mission," Dick states.
