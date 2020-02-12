WMMC celebrates Heart Month by wearing red

WARRENSBURG — During February, American Heart Month, Western Missouri Medical Center encourages area residents to show their heart some love and learn the risks of heart disease.
WMMC helped to spread the awareness by encouraging employees to wear red on Friday, Feb. 7.
According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths among women each year.
Knowing your risks is the first step in combating heart disease.
WMMC offers heart scans. A heart scan is only needed once every five years.
This quick, safe and painless exam assesses your risk of heart disease and stroke by measuring the amount of calcium in the walls of arteries that supply the heart with blood.
It is non-invasive and utilizes a computerized tomography (CT) scan that takes less than 30 minutes, enabling patients to work with their physician to take action when needed.
You may benefit from this exam if you:
- Are a woman over the age of 50.
- Are a man over the age of 45.
- Have a family history of heart disease.
- Have high blood pressure.
- Are a smoker.
- Are at least 20 lbs overweight.
- Are diabetic.
WMMC encourages community members to give the gift of preventative heart health this Valentine’s Day with a gift certificate for this screening.
Screenings are offered from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To schedule an appointment, call (660) 262-7370.
To learn more about heart health, visit wmmc.com/heart.
