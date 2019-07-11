WARRENSBURG — As if receiving a tasty treat isn’t reason enough to purchase a ticket to the WMMC Auxiliary’s Ice Cream Social, community members can also help support the Auxiliary’s largest fundraiser as it hosts its 10th annual Ice Cream Social from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 in the WMMC Courtyard Café, just inside the Main Entrance.
Attendees may enjoy ice cream, a homemade dessert and a beverage for $4 or purchase tickets at the door for $5.
This year the proceeds will be used to purchase a 39500 Series OAE Hearing Screener for pediatric patients at Building Blocks Pediatrics for $3,829.
“This screening tool is designed to address the challenges of screening infants and toddlers with minimal cooperation needed, as well as preschool through school-age children,” Sharon Franklin, Auxiliary president, said. “This will help determine if they are experiencing a loss of hearing at a much earlier age.”
Last year, the WMMC Auxiliary welcomed 405 attendees, which beat the record of 400 from the very first year’s Ice Cream Social in 2010, raising more than $3,400.
For advanced tickets, visit the Wishing Well Gift Shop inside the hospital or contact Teresa Collins, Volunteer Services coordinator, at (660) 262-7466 or tacollins@wmmc.com.
