WMMC Auxiliary selected as 2019 Auxiliary of the Year - Category II

WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center Auxiliary was selected as the 2019 Auxiliary of the Year - Category II, which represents auxiliaries of a hospital with between 31 and 100 licensed beds by the Missouri Association of Hospital Auxiliaries.
The hospital’s 92 auxiliary volunteers contributed 11,793 hours of volunteer service in various in-service activities throughout the hospital from June 30, 2018 through June 30, 2019.
The auxiliary supports scholarships for students pursuing health careers and awarded five scholarships of $1,000 in 2019.
The auxiliary has given $90,000 since 1975.
In addition, successful fundraising and gift shop sales allowed the auxiliary to contribute a record amount of $114,522 for equipment and remodeling of the Women’s Health Center.
“Our Auxiliary celebrated 50 years of service to Western Missouri Medical Center in 2018,” Auxiliary President Sharon Franklin said. “To commemorate this important milestone, we were able to finalize a long-held vision to remodel the waiting area of the Women's Health Center. The Auxiliary Board voted at our August 2018 meeting to achieve this vision by providing $88,000 to help remodel and give a fresh new look to the Women’s Health Center. This is the second time we have received this designation in five years. It is so nice to be recognized by our peers for the work we do each year.”
Ongoing projects that are funded include: providing specially made bras for post-mastectomy patients, plush animals for pediatric surgery patients, comfort pillows for surgery patients, memory boxes for families of still born infants and a Compassionate Friends program to provide a reassuring presence to dying patients who would otherwise be alone.
Since the beginning of the WMMC Auxiliary in 1968, $726,550 has been generated and given for the benefit of the Medical Center, projects and activities.
The auxiliary has supported the mission of WMMC by implementing its motto “Service is our Purpose” in many ways with the support of WMMC and its Board of Trustees for more than 50 years.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at WMMC, visit WMMC.com/Volunteers.
