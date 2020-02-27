WARRENSBURG — The Western Missouri Medical Center Auxiliary is sponsoring scholarships for students pursuing a career in healthcare.
Those interested must turn in a completed application by April 1 to be considered for one of the several scholarships awarded.
Scholarships are not limited to students in nursing or medical school; they also include physical therapy, wellness, laboratory, radiology, occupational therapy, cardio-pulmonary services, pharmacy and nutrition.
Successful applicants are selected by the Auxiliary Scholarship Committee based on financial need, scholastic ability, work plans and demonstrated interest in pursuing a career in healthcare.
Last year, the scholarship committee awarded five $1,000 scholarships.
The amounts can vary, dependent on need and ability.
Completed applications must be returned to the attention of Teresa Collins in the Communications & Development Department at WMMC no later than April 1.
Incomplete applications will not be considered.
As educational expenses are rapidly rising and the demand for healthcare workers increases, there is an ongoing need for additional funds.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of someone will enhance the Auxiliary’s opportunity to provide additional scholarships.
Donations may be made to the WMMC Auxiliary for the Scholarship Fund and mailed to WMMC Auxiliary, attention: Teresa Collins, 403 Burkarth Road, Warrensburg, Missouri 64093.
Applications for this scholarship have been distributed to all Johnson County high schools as well as Warrensburg Area Career Center, University of Central Missouri and State Fair Community College.
The application can also be found on our website at wmmc.com/auxiliary-health-care-career-scholarship-application/.
For more information, contact Teresa Collins, Volunteer Services Coordinator at WMMC at (660) 262-7466 or by email at tacollins@wmmc.com.
The scholarship committee will begin the review process for all completed applications following the April 1 deadline.
Scholarships will be awarded by early May.
