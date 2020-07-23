WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center announced a new service, Save My Spot, an online check-in system for express care visits.
The service was made available on Tuesday, July 21.
This check-in system provides patients with non-life-threatening illnesses the convenience to make online reservations.
Save My Spot is free to use and patients will be able to book their appointment from their mobile device or computer and wait in the comfort of their own home until it is their turn to be seen at Warrensburg Express Care.
To use Save My Spot for an express care visit: WMMC.com/SaveMySpot.
Select the next available opening or an opening that is convenient at a later time.
Click “Save My Spot” to get in line electronically.
Once a time is selected, fill out a short form.
Opt-in to receive text message alerts as the reservation time approaches.
Wait from home and then arrive at Warrensburg Express Care to be seen by a medical provider and skip the waiting room.
“We are pleased to launch Save My Spot to reduce wait times and create a better experience for our patients,” WMMC President/CEO Darinda Dick said. “Waiting at home reduces exposure to airborne illnesses and allows patients with uncomfortable illnesses to wait at home. Additionally, someone with something simple like an earache can limit the time spent at the doctor’s office by reducing their wait times.”
Warrensburg Express Care will continue to accept walk-ins, but the express care clinic can now be accessed from smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.
Patients can check-in from a device with internet, allowing them to wait in convenient places instead of spending time in a waiting room with sick patients.
To learn more about reserving a spot in line at Warrensburg Express Care, visit WMMC.com/SaveMySpot.
