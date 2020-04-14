WARRENSBURG — Tara Carlyle, MBA, was appointed to the newly created position of Strategy & Development Executive at Western Missouri Medical center on Friday, April 10.
Carlyle will be responsible for guiding the development of the hospital’s strategic priorities and for driving the delivery of those priorities across the organization.
She will serve on the executive team and will lead the hospital's business strategy, physician relations, philanthropy and market development.
“At Western Missouri Medical Center, we are committed to taking innovative actions to ensure a strong health system and I’m excited to welcome Tara into this role to continue driving this momentum forward,” Darinda Dick, WMMC president/CEO, said. “Tara has a proven track record of identifying sustainable growth strategies. Her understanding of our medical center and knowledge of today’s industry, as well as her proven leadership and ability to transform strategies into meaningful results, provides an ideal foundation to evolve our strategic approach.”
She received her Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing, which is backed by a Bachelor of Science in public relations and a minor in marketing.
She has served WMMC for 14 years and has over 10 years of marketing/public relations experience, over six years of healthcare leadership experience and four years of philanthropy experience.
In her previous leadership roles at WMMC, Carlyle helped develop and launch the WMMC Foundation, which includes a Board of Directors and six committees with more than 70 ambassadors.
During her tenure, the foundation increased employee giving by 47%, resulting in 96% employee participation.
She also led all fundraising initiatives, which resulted in $235,000 being raised in the first year of fundraising for the Foundation and over $700,000 since 2016.
Additional highlights from her career include leading multiple branding campaigns, launching a digital reputation management and patient ambassador program and launching several service lines, including Building Blocks Pediatrics and the Cancer Center.
She is actively involved in Johnson County with participation in various civic and service organizations, including serving on the Johnson County Economic Development Corporation Board, the Warrensburg School Foundation and as a past chair for the Johnson County Heart Walk, which raised nearly $50,000.
