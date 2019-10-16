WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center announced Friday, Oct. 11, that Renee Twenter, RN, BSN, MBA, has been appointed the chief operating officer.
She will also take on the role of the compliance officer.
Prior to taking on the role of COO, Twenter served as the ambulatory services and outreach executive.
In this new role, Twenter will oversee growth strategies and operations of various departments, plus drive financial outcomes and strategies.
“Renee’s innovative leadership, attention to detail and passion for our patients aligns with WMMC’s mission to serve as a progressive patient centered organization,” Darinda Reberry, president/CEO, said. “We are grateful of the guidance and leadership Renee has provided us for all these years and thank her for her service to our hospital, employees and community.”
Twenter graduated with a major in nursing and a minor in accounting.
She also completed her masters of business administration in 2010.
She became a nurse in 1988 and served in various leadership capacities before serving as a regional administrator overseeing five agencies for First American Home Care in 1994.
Twenter came to WMMC in 1997 as a staff OB nurse, where she progressed into leadership roles as director of obstetrics, interim vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer, women and children’s service line director and most recently as the ambulatory services and outreach executive.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity," Twenter said. "It has been a privilege to call WMMC home all these years. I’m proud to serve at a hospital where the culture is to encourage, support and drive success for all, including our patients.”
Twenter has been a part of the WMMC team for more than 22 years, with extensive experience as a results-driven leader who is dedicated to making WMMC the region’s choice for health care.
Highlights from her career include overseeing The Joint Commission for Hospital Accreditation and Certification for Normal Delivery of Newborns Gold Seal of Approval.
WMMC was one of only four hospitals in the country to be accredited at that point.
Additionally, she led the Revenue Cycle Improvement Team since its launch in February 2019, which to date, has increased revenue by $3.6 million.
Twenter also oversaw the transition to move all primary care clinics under the Blue Cross Blue Shield Patient Centered Medical Home model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.