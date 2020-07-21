WILS reaches out to share PPE porch packages

WARRENSBURG — West-Central Independent Living Solutions was able to create 600 PPE porch packages to share with their consumers in Benton, Henry, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis and Saline counties thanks in large part to donations from Kansas City partners.
“We are so happy to be able to partner with these outstanding organizations and deliver such valuable supplies," WILS Executive Director Deb Hobson said. "This is just another way WILS can empower people with disabilities to live independently.”
WILS staff donned masks to package and deliver PPE hygiene kits that included re-usable cloth masks from Rightfully Sewn, hand sanitizer from J. Rieger, toiletry items including essentials for handwashing from Heart to Heart International and a personalized note from WILS for each consumer.
These packages contained items that provide critical protection to those that are most at risk to COVID-19.
The kits will provide support to individuals with disabilities to maintain their independence by allowing them to more safely return to active participation in their communities.
“I had no more masks. I am so thankful,” Jennifer, a kit recipient, said.
WILS stated consumers expressed a wide range of emotional responses to receiving the kits and that "most were surprised, some were thrilled, but above all, they were grateful."
