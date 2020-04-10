WARRENSBURG — As part of Western Missouri Medical Center's ongoing effort to best utilize resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, its clinics will be reducing hours starting Friday, April 10.
One of its family health clinics will be available Monday through Friday to provide care to patients.
Clinic closures are as follows:
- Surgical Services of Warrensburg – closed 8 a.m. to noon Monday and close at noon on Friday
- Western Missouri Bone & Joint – closed 8 a.m. to noon Monday and close at noon on Friday
- Women’s Health – closed on Friday
- Building Blocks Pediatrics – closed on Friday
- Family Practice of Central Missouri Warrensburg – closed on Monday
- Warrensburg Internal Medicine – closed on Monday
- Western Missouri Internal Medicine – closed on Friday
- Central Family & Sports Medicine – closed on Friday
- Western Missouri Family Healthcare Knob Noster – closed on Friday
- Western Missouri Family Healthcare Concordia – closed on Friday
- Family Practice of Central Missouri Higginsville – closed on Monday
- Sleep Medicine – closed on Friday
- Wound Care – closed for clinic on Tuesdays (only have Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy)
- Pain Center – closed on Fridays
For minor illnesses and injuries that need attention, Express Care is open by appointment only 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (660) 262-7580.
For emergencies, call 911 or visit the Emergency Department.
