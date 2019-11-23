DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter is 4 years old and has, in the past five days, developed measles. She was vaccinated at 9 months and has been treated with antibiotics, Tylenol and vitamin A supplements. What concerns me is that she is now experiencing seizures, even without a fever. They are not grand mal seizures, but simple ones. They have me worried. What can I do? — G.A.
ANSWER: Measles remains a serious disease in many parts of the world, with 90,000 deaths reported in 2016. Even in industrialized nations, there have been outbreaks involving tens of thousands of people infected.
Vitamin A supplementation may be of value in those who are deficient, and Tylenol can help keep the fever down, reducing the risk of febrile seizures. The antiviral drug ribavirin sometimes is used, though without clear evidence of effectiveness. Otherwise, there are no effective antibiotics or other treatments for measles.
When seizures occur in a child with measles in absence of fever, it can indicate a complication called encephalitis — inflammation of the brain. Children also may experience nausea and vomiting, and they usually have a headache. Confusion and sleepiness are other common symptoms. The diagnosis can be confirmed by an evaluation of the fluid around the brain, the cerebrospinal fluid, which is sampled via a needle inserted into the lower back.
Confirmed encephalitis with measles is treated with steroids. This reduces the risk of permanent brain damage from the infection. Even so, 25% of children may be left with some impairment, including epilepsy.
Unfortunately, vaccination at 9 months is not adequate protection. Children’s immune systems may not be able to fully respond to the vaccine so early. Children are recommended to have the measles vaccine at 12-15 months and again at 4 to 6 years in the United States. In countries where risk of measles mortality remains high, children are vaccinated at 9 months, then again at 15-18 months. During an outbreak, a dose may be given as early as 6 months old, in addition to the other two doses.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I get horrible fever blisters when I go on any tropical vacation and am exposed to lasting sun. These blisters develop on my lower lip. I have tried sunscreen, but nothing has worked. On my most recent trip, the blisters appeared on the final day and took nearly three weeks to heal. It’s painful and horribly embarrassing. Is there anything I can do? Should I see my dermatologist? — S.A.
ANSWER: The sun can cause many kinds of skin reactions. In some people, the light itself causes the problem (these reactions are called photodermatoses). In others, the sun causes a reaction in combination with exposure to a particular substance. Sometimes, it’s a fruit, especially limes. In people with blisters around the mouth, I think of mangoes, especially if you are enjoying them in the tropics.
Some skin diseases just get worse in the sun: Lupus is the classic example, but there are many others (my textbook lists about 50, some quite rare).
A dermatologist is indeed the person to see. In the meantime, wear sun-protective clothing on your next tropical vacation, and consider a blocking sunscreen like zinc oxide in the areas where the blistering has occurred in the past.
