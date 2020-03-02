Orr chooses WMMC for care following stroke

WARRENSBURG — When Dennis Orr woke up on Jan. 10, he didn’t know that he would end up receiving lifesaving emergency care moments later.
He started his normal morning routine to get ready and spend another day with his wife, Deborah, when he noticed that his left leg felt strange.
Soon, his left arm was behaving the same and his wife noticed and began to assess him.
Dennis wanted to lay down and sleep the symptoms off, but Deborah knew he was showing signs for a stroke and had him recite his alphabet.
When Dennis struggled to enunciate even a single letter, she immediately rushed him to Western Missouri Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
Dennis stumbled into the Emergency Department violently ill while Deborah reported his stroke symptoms to the receptionist.
Within minutes, a nurse got him into a wheelchair and got him to the trauma room to start the process of getting Dennis’ symptoms under control.
When a stroke happens, it’s critical to move fast because the first 60 minutes are crucial for receiving care and preventing long-term health issues.
A stroke occurs when blood flow to an artery of the brain is blocked or ruptures.
Every minute that a stroke goes untreated, 1.9 million brain cells are lost.
The medication tPA, a clot bursting drug, can be given to stroke patients but the longer it takes to get the medication, the more brain cells that are lost.
Ideally a stroke patient should get the tPA medication within one hour to decrease the risk of long-term brain damage.
His nurses then brought in the telemedicine robot so he could speak to a neurologist from BlueSky who did an assessment.
Dennis was administered the tPA medication after the doctor confirmed he was having a stroke and before he went to Research Medical Center.
To ensure that WMMC’s stroke patients receive complete and comprehensive care, after receiving initial diagnosis and treatment, all stroke patients are sent to a Level I Stroke Center.
This allows for the patient to receive additional tests and access to neurosurgical services should further surgery be needed as a part of their treatment.
Dennis was sent to Research Medical Center for his follow up care but said he was feeling back to normal by the time he arrived.
“When I arrived at Research, 95% of my symptoms were gone and I made it clear I would be home to watch the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl,” Dennis said. “But I am healthy and back to normal because my wife recognized my symptoms and the excellent and fast treatment from WMMC.”
Because of how fast Dennis and his wife reacted to get him the medication quickly, Dennis has no long-term damage or symptoms and he is back to living his life as a Chief’s fan in Warrensburg.
If a stroke goes untreated, the consequences include brain damage that can result in paralysis, difficulty speaking, balance and dizziness issues, memory loss, emotional changes, changes in behavior and fatigue.
It is necessary that patients get vital treatment when having a stroke.
Patients who are experiencing facial drooping, arm or leg drooping, or speech difficulty should be rushed to the nearest Level III Stroke Center.
Time is incredibly critical during a stroke and WMMC is a Level III Stroke Center where staff are constantly ready at a moment’s notice to provide a rapid response for stroke care.
If you begin to experience these symptoms, call 911 or go to the nearest Level III Stroke center near you.
To learn more about WMMC’s Level III Stroke Center, visit WMMC.com/Emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.