JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Board of Nursing, in partnership with the University of Missouri Center for Health Policy, has released its second Nursing Workforce Report (2019).
For the first time in Missouri, workforce data is available on over 94 percent of licensed nurses.
While the shortage of licensed nurses is a well-established problem globally, the nursing workforce data shows that in Missouri, shortages exist in certain areas of the state.
The rural counties are most affected, with most of the state’s nurses working in the metropolitan counties.
Of potential concern for the future of Missouri’s RN workforce, more than one-third (33.9 percent or 31,731) are age 55 and older, and may be retired or thinking about retiring in the near future.
Over half of the nurse workforce in some counties, such as Dallas, DeKalb, Hickory, Holt and Stone, are over the age of 54, ranging from 51 percent in Dallas County to 64 percent in DeKalb County.
At Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, Jennifer Koepke, MHSA, BSN, RN, CPHQ, VP Patient Care Services/chief nursing officer, said the about 13.5% of the nurses at WMMC are 55 years old or older.
Koepke said she only focused on nurses in patient-care areas when getting this information.
She said about half of the nurses in patient-care areas at WMMC are in their 30's and 40's
"We are fortunate that we do not have a lot of nurses that are facing retirement age," Koepke said. "But, we do have quite a few, I want to say there are 14 that are 60 or older, so what we are trying to need to create in nursing in general, not just Western Missouri Medical Center, is create a way to leverage the experience of those nurses who have been in the profession so long."
The Board of Nursing has been working to address the shortage by supporting innovative teaching models.
"Nursing work when you are at the bed side is really physically demanding and when you get in your 50's and 60's, it is hard to work a 12-hour shift," Koepke said. "It can be difficult, just the physicalness of the patient care can be difficult."
The Board has established a nursing education incentive program, approved apprenticeship models of nursing education and approved nursing program expansions in an effort to boost both the number and quality of nurses entering the profession.
"Nursing as a whole we need to find a way to leverage that experience, whether it is scheduling, innovation and flexibility, maybe not a full 12-hour shift," Koepke said. "Mentoring the new nurses is what we need them to do to impart their experience into the younger generation."
In addition, the Board of Nursing has placed a strong emphasis on collaboration with the military by working to incorporate and recognize education, training and/or service received and completed into the qualifications to apply for licensure as a practical nurse.
"I think as a profession, we have to grow our base," Koepke said.
She said WMMC gets a majority of its new nurses from State Fair Community College and the University of Central Missouri.
Koepke said drawing from rural areas to work in a rural area helps the hiring process.
"I think we get a lot of the nurses that probably have lived and worked or grown up in the rural area because that is where they want to stay," she said. "They are attracted to that kind of hospital."
Koepke said it is also beneficial to WMMC that its nurses have longevity at the hospital.
"I enjoy the feeling of knowing my coworkers, no just in my department, knowing people all throughout the hospital," Koepke said.
Lori Scheidt, executive director of the Missouri State Board of Nursing, said each hospital must meets its own specific needs in keeping nurses.
“This comprehensive workforce analysis tells us that the nursing shortage is different geographically, which necessitates multi-dimensional solutions," Scheidt said. "A one-size fits all approach is simply not effective. The Missouri State Board of Nursing is committed to continuing to support innovation in nursing education."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.