JOHNSON COUNTY — Within the first 15 days of July, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Johnson County grew by 177, about a 131% increase from July 1.
On July 1, the Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force stated there were a total of 135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Johnson County with 52 classified as active cases and 83 classified as recovered cases.
On Wednesday morning, July 15, the Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force stated there were a total of 312 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Johnson County with 190 classified as active cases and 120 classified as recovered cases.
About 57% of the total confirmed cases in Johnson County were identified between July 1 and July 15.
Additionally, Johnson County recorded its first two deaths due to COVID-19 complications the week of July 5 through Saturday, July 11.
Johnson County Community Health Services Administrator Mary Thaut said the majority of confirmed cases in Johnson County have been caused by community spread and is often being spread between family members and friends and at social gatherings.
Thaut said that along with the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Johnson County, the percentage of asymptomatic confirmed cases has also increased.
Thaut said during the week of July 5, about 18% of the confirmed positive cases in Johnson County were asymptomatic while as of Monday, July 13, about 22% of the confirmed positive cases in Johnson County were asymptomatic.
Thaut said there are likely a number of asymptomatic cases that have gone undiagnosed as those not experiencing symptoms are less likely to get tested for COVID-19.
Thaut encouraged the community, even those without symptoms, to take part in an upcoming COVID-19 testing event.
Thaut also said having as many people as possible participate in the free testing helps with COVID-19 data collection to better understand the virus and how it is being spread.
JCCHS, in conjunction with the Department of Health and Senior Services, will host a COVID-19 Community Testing event from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, and is free to all Missouri residents.
The event will be conducted with drive-thru testing at the University of Central Missouri Multipurpose Building parking lot, located at 500 S. Washington St., Warrensburg.
