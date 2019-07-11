WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center announced Brandon Machicao, DO, general surgeon, will join Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Aug. 15.
Machicao graduated from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City where he completed his doctorate of osteopathic medicine.
He also completed his General Surgery Residency at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Columbus, Ohio.
Machicao grew up in Springfield and went to Drury University along with his wife, Emily.
Emily Machicao is in the healthcare field as well as an OB Nurse; and they both state they enjoy their time with family.
Brandon Machicao said he enjoys hunting, fishing, camping, playing the guitar and is an avid golfer. In fact, he played on the Drury University mens golf team.
Brandon Machicao said he looks forward to being involved in the Warrensburg community.
To learn more about WMMC, visit WMMC.com to see a complete list of providers and services.
