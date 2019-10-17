For the first time, the American Lung Association, the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association have come together to raise an important alert about the dangers of influenza (flu) for people with chronic health conditions including diabetes, heart disease and lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD.
With this year’s flu season just beginning, three of the nation’s leading, nonprofit health organizations have come together to urge the 117 million adults living with chronic disease to prioritize their annual flu vaccination and calling on health care professionals to advocate for and support flu immunization within their practices.
In the wake of several flu seasons that had a particularly deadly impact on older adults, national public health officials have stepped up efforts to educate Americans on the impact of flu on chronic health conditions.
During the 2018-2019 season, 93% of adults hospitalized for flu reported at least one underlying medical condition that placed them at high-risk for complications.
Older patients may also face catastrophic disability and loss of independence due to the flu, crippling their ability to be active and permanently impacting their quality of life.
Annual flu vaccination has been shown to mitigate these risks in patients with chronic health conditions, reducing the chance of hospitalization by 37% and reducing the risk of admission to the intensive care unit by 82%.
“Getting the flu can lead to complications with very serious consequences for people with cardiovascular disease, including hospitalization, increased risk for other major health events like heart attacks or strokes and death,” Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., American Heart Association chief medical officer for prevention, said. “Flu vaccination is a good idea for all and has actually been associated with lower rates of some cardiac events.”
The flu vaccine is a protective tool against influenza and it is an essential health management step for people living with diabetes, heart disease and lung disease.
“People with diabetes experience more hyperglycemic events and substantial increases in pneumonia, sepsis and coronary heart disease after being diagnosed with the flu,” Louis H. Philipson, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, American Diabetes Association vice president of medicine & science, said. “Additionally, if an individual does get the flu, being vaccinated may help make their symptoms milder and avoid more serious consequences.”
Yet, only 45% of adults were vaccinated in the 2018-2019 season.
The organizations state urgent action is needed to increase immunization rates and protect those at increased risk from serious health complications caused by the flu.
To that end, people living with lung or heart disease or diabetes should be immunized against the flu annually as part of their regular health care management.
Just as medication, blood pressure monitoring for hypertension, blood glucose monitoring for diabetes and the use of inhalers for lung disease are key to maintain healthy lives, flu vaccination should be viewed as a routine component to prevent illness and keep chronic conditions in check.
"We recommend that everyone who can get a flu shot should get one; this includes those with chronic diseases," a statement from Johnson County Community Health Services reads. "By being vaccinated against the flu, if you do get infected, the symptoms are often milder that they would be without vaccination. If you have concerns about your condition and the flu shot please consult your physician."
In addition, health care providers can be crucial agents for change that can help save lives by strongly advocating for and supporting immunization in their practices.
A health care provider’s word is paramount to increasing vaccination rates.
The American Lung Association, ADA and AHA urge providers to help patients understand their risks and to issue strong recommendations for an annual flu vaccine to reduce the serious consequences of the flu, especially among people with existing chronic health conditions.
"Health care professionals are seen as trusted partners and actively promoting that people get their flu shot can only help increase the immunization rate in our community," a statement from Johnson County Community Health Services reads.
Complications from influenza can be lethal and the flu vaccine can reduce these risks significantly.
By championing vaccination, the American Lung Association, ADA and AHA are working together to save lives and preserve quality of life and independence for the millions of Americans with chronic diseases.
“We are proud of our collaboration with the American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association raising awareness around the importance of flu vaccination, especially for those with chronic conditions and more vulnerable to the impacts of the flu,” Albert A. Rizzo, M.D., FACP, American Lung Association chief medical officer, said. “Americans oftentimes live with one or more of these chronic medical conditions that span across our three organizations and working together we can encourage flu vaccinations and save lives.”
The American Lung Association, ADA and AHA offer educational resources about the burden of flu and increased need for vaccination among people with chronic health conditions.
Throughout the flu season, the Lung Association, AHA and ADA will share the personal stories of individuals effected by the flu, resources on how to find the closest flu vaccine provider and debunk myths surrounding the flu.
Free, downloadable information on flu and chronic health conditions is also available through the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Flu shots are available from several locations around our county," a statement from Johnson County Community Health Services reads. "At Johnson County Community Health Services, we offer flu shots Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with no appointment needed. Other locations where flu shots are available include your primary care physicians, pharmacy locations and some retail outlets."
