Local couple welcomes leap day twins into family

WARRENSBURG — Kennedy Tate Booker and Aaron Reed welcomed the addition of not one, but two Leap Day babies into their lives when Booker gave birth to twin boys, Case and Cade Reed, on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
Case was born at 10:54 a.m. and Cade was born at 11:06 a.m. on Saturday.
Booker went into the hospital on Friday, Feb. 28, for a regular visit when she was informed that due to circumstances with her pregnancy, she would need to stay at the hospital to deliver her babies.
Case and Cade were delivered 36 weeks into Booker’s pregnancy.
Booker said it is not uncommon for twins to be delivered early, but she wasn’t expecting to give birth for at least another two weeks.
“It was stressful because I wasn’t prepared to be a mom that quickly,” Booker said. “But they took care of me really well. They got me use to the idea that I was going to have the babies early.”
Despite the early delivery, Booker said the birthing process went as smooth as possible and both of her sons are healthy.
“We were really, really fortunate,” Booker said.
Booker went on to say that she thought the WMMC staff helped her greatly in ensuring the delivery went well.
“The nursing staff here is amazing,” she said. “They really listened to my needs and made sure I was educated on what to expect. With preterm babies, there are so many unknowns but the nursing staff and OB were amazing.”
It was not until after Case’s and Cade’s delivery that Booker had time to think about how uncommon it was to give birth on Leap Day, let alone to twins.
“I was just trying to get them here healthy and make sure they were good,” Booker said.
Booker said picking a day to celebrate their birthdays on non-leap years was a pretty easy choice as Aaron’s birthday coincidentally falls on March 1.
“I think it would be really cool to celebrate with their dad,” Booker said.
Booker said she is looking forward to jokingly telling her kids on their fourth birthdays that they’re technically only one year old.
