WARRENSBURG — Johnson County is ranked as the 11th healthiest county in Missouri, according to the County Health Rankings report released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
The county has moved up six places in the state, showing progress in the overall health for the county.
The County Health Rankings is an annual population health checkup for the more than 3,000 counties in the nation.
It shows how healthy the county is in each state, reflects the physical and mental well-being, and highlights specific health factors.
“We are pleased with the results of the County Health Rankings report," Mary Thaut, JCCHS administrator, said. "This is a great tool that provides Johnson County Community Health Services with a road map for the county’s overall health and quality of life. Moving up six places is a huge step in the right direction. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the communities we serve and we are eager to implement more health improvement efforts in our region.”
The county moved up from the 17th to the 11th healthiest county.
This shows a consistent upward trend for improving health outcomes.
Health outcomes represent how healthy a county is within the state. It is ranked by how long people live and how healthy people feel.
This gives a look at whether health-improvement programs in the county are working.
Areas where Johnson County performed well include a lower percentage of premature deaths and a lower number of babies born with a low birthweight.
In addition, violent crimes in the county are significantly lower than the national average.
According to the report, areas needing improvement include obesity and a low number of flu vaccinations.
The county also has a large number of sexually transmitted infections, which is five-times higher than the national average.
Johnson County’s health ranking is higher than some of the surrounding counties.
Henry County ranks 71, Lafayette ranks 27 and Pettis County ranks 50.
“Johnson County continues to be placed in the top tier of the health rankings, proving again that this is a great place to live, work and play. Johnson County should be proud,” Thaut said.
