Johnson County Community Health Services donates $55,000 to Johnson County Cancer Foundation

WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services has partnered with the Johnson County Cancer Foundation, gifting more than $55,000 to help provide support for hospice-eligible individuals with a terminal diagnosis in Johnson County.
“This gift of support will be a big help to our organization and comes to us at the perfect time as we are seeing an increased need for help,” Mark Reynolds, chairperson for the Johnson County Cancer Foundation, said.
Johnson County Community Health Services raised the fund as part of its Holiday Homes Tour fundraiser to support Johnson County Hospice.
However, in August of 2018, hospice services were no longer provided by Johnson County Community Health Services.
In keeping with the original solicited intent, the funds will be provided to the Johnson County Cancer Foundation to provide support for patients and their family caregivers that have been diagnosed with a terminal diagnosis and are currently receiving hospice services.
“We are honored to partner with such a well-respected organization in our community and hope this gift benefits those who need it most, and in impactful ways," Scott Alvested, Johnson County Community Health Services community outreach coordinator, said.
Johnson County Community Health Services provides Home Health services to Johnson, Lafayette and Pettis Counties in Missouri.
JCCHS also provides Public Health and WIC programs to prevent illness, promote health and protect the communities they serve.
JCCHS is an equal opportunity employer and provider. Information can be found at JohnsonCountyHealth.org.
JCCF is a nonprofit organization that was formed to assist the residents of Johnson County Missouri who may need support due to the toll cancer can have on them. Information can be found at jocomocancer.org.
