WARRENSBURG — During November, the home health care and hospice community honors the millions of nurses, aides, therapists and social workers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve.
These heroic caregivers play a central role in the health care system and in homes across the nation.
To recognize their efforts, the Johnson County Community Health Services calls upon all Americans to commemorate the power of caring, both at the home and in their local communities, and join with it and the National Association for Home Care & Hospice by celebrating November as National Home Care & Hospice Month.
With 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, the need for health care will continue to rise.
This is where home health providers, such as JCCHS, come in to play.
JCCHS states Medicare pays nearly $2,000 per day for a typical hospital stay and $450 per day for a typical nursing home stay.
Meanwhile, home health care costs are significantly less per day and helps patients remain independent at home, enrich their lives and keep in touch with those they love.
"The Home Health team at JCCHS is committed to working with patients, their physicians and their families to ensure the best possible care, right in their own home," Raylene Ballenger, RN, director of nursing, said. "We want to thank our communities for supporting us and being our strongest advocates for what we do.”
For more information about the National Association for Home Care & Hospice Month, visit nahc.org/homecare-hospice-month.
